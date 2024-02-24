Woman dead, 1 in custody after Marine Drive crash: PPB

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One woman has died and another has been arrested after a two-car crash near Portland International Airport late Friday night, authorities say.

Just before 11:30 p.m., Portland police officers responded to a report of the crash in the 7000 block of Northeast Marine Drive.

On arrival, officers and EMS found the woman – the driver of one of the vehicles – dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle – also a woman – was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and officers reported no passengers in either of the vehicles.

Authorities say the woman who died was parked off the roadway and hit from behind by the other driver. They believe alcohol and speeding likely led to the crash.

Due to those factors, the suspect driver is currently in custody at the hospital, authorities say.

PPB says their Traffic Division Major Crash Team responded to the scene to investigate.

For the duration of the investigation, Northeast Marine Drive was closed in both directions between Northeast 33rd Avenue and Northeast 122nd Avenue.

The identities of the victim and the driver have not been released at this time.

If anyone has information about this crash, they are encouraged to contact Portland police.

