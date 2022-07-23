Woman dead, 10-year-old girl critical after shooting in DeKalb neighborhood, police say
A woman is dead and and a 10-year-old girl is in the hospital after police say they were shot Saturday morning.
DeKalb County police officers were called to a home on Harmony Hill Court just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning in reference to someone being shot.
When they got to the home, they found a woman in her 40s dead and a 10-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.
The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment. She’s currently listed in critical condition.
Investigators have not released details on what led up to the shooting or on any possible suspects.
Neither victim’s identity has been released.
