Woman dead 2 days before discovery; man charged with murder

Aug. 11—A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with second degree murder by the Kingwood detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

David A. Wilhelm was arrested by Trooper S. W. Morris for the death of Stephanie Weis, 30, according to the WVSP.

State police were called to a home on Pleasantdale Road about 8:19 p.m. on Tuesday. The altercation involved a firearm, according to the WVSP.

When they arrived, Wilhelm was in the front yard. He was detained and told officers that Weis was dead inside of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers entered the home through an unlocked basement door and found a dead woman covered by a blanket in the basement hallway, the complaint states. She also had a black garbage bag over her head and upper torso.

Officers found blood and what appeared to be bloody drag marks from the upstairs dining room, down the stairs to where the body was found, according to the complaint. The body had a gunshot wound near the left eye and was identified as Weis.

Wilhelm had a gunshot wound on his right forearm where a bullet entered near his wrist and exited near his elbow, the complaint states.

In an interview, Wilhelm's story about the events changed several times, according to the complaint. Wilhelm said Weis had a handgun and was threatening to kill herself so he lunged at her in an attempt to take the gun which is how he was shot. Wilhelm said he then jerked the gun from Weis' hand and it went off while he was in possession of it. Weis fell to the ground dead.

Wilhelm said he covered Weis with garbage bags after the incident happened on Aug. 8. On Aug. 10, Wilhelm moved the body downstairs and covered it up, the complaint states.

The gun involved was found under the master bathroom sink, according to the complaint.

Wilhelm is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and no more information is being released, state police said.

The Preston County Sheriff's Department assisted at the scene.