Woman dead, 2 injured after Avondale home fire

A woman died and two men were injured following a house fire Saturday night near Second Street and Mountain View Drive in Avondale, police said.

According to Avondale police, the fire happened shortly before 11 p.m. Avondale firefighters also responded and found a woman dead inside the home, police said.

Officials did not release the identity of the woman. Two other occupants were found at the location and were taken to Maricopa County Burn Unit with non-serious injuries.

Authorities said the fire seemed to be caused by an accident. The investigation was ongoing.

