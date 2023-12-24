Woman dead, 4 men injured after shooting in Orange County

One woman is dead and four men are injured after a shooting on Sudman Way in Orange County early Sunday morning, the Orange County Sheriff Department said.

Deputies arrived on the scene at 2:23 a.m. and found the one woman and four men who had been shot, OCSO said. The woman was in her 20s, two of the men are in their 20s, one of the men is in his 30s, and one of the men is an unknown age.

The woman died on scene and the four men were transported to the hospital in various conditions ranging from stable to critical, OCSO said.

The OSCO said that investigators believe this was a targeted incident and are still sorting out whether any of those shot are suspects in this case and whether anyone is outstanding.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. OCSO does not have more information to share at this time.