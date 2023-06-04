Woman dead, 6 others hurt in shooting at Chicago memorial

Gunfire broke out at a memorial on Chicago's West Side early on Sunday, leaving one dead and six others injured, police said.

The victims were at a memorial celebrating the life of a man killed in a car accident four years ago when an argument began, Deputy Chief Adnardo Gutierrez of the Chicago Police Department said. Shots rang out at about 1 a.m.

The woman who died was 25 years old. She suffered multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. Officers found her on the ground, unresponsive, and she was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The woman has not yet been publicly identified.

One man, 29, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and arm.

A 17-year-old girl who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg was the youngest victim of the shooting, police said. The teen was taken to the hospital in good condition. A 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm, a 28-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the ear and a 28-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the leg and arm were all also taken to the hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made, police said. Gutierrez said police are not sure how many people opened fire, but it appears that the gunshots came from somebody in the crowd at the event.

Detectives are canvassing the area for video and witnesses, Gutierrez said.

