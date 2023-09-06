Woman dead, another injured in afternoon shooting in Durham
Durham Police said one woman was killed and another injured in a shooting on E. Weaver Street.
Durham Police said one woman was killed and another injured in a shooting on E. Weaver Street.
The former MVP is one homer short of 300 for his career.
Paddock is a common term in racing but is also the last name of the man who killed 60 and wounded hundreds.
There are medications designed to help women boost their libido. Here's what you need to know.
Staying hydrated has never been so stylish.
Stocks fell on Wednesday, as rising oil prices fueled concerns about inflation and faltering global demand.
Some people are saying it's genius, while others say it's a whole lot of work for nothing.
Global ticketing giant See Tickets has disclosed a data breach affecting customers’ credit card information for the second time in the past 12 months. See Tickets, owned by Vivendi Ticketing, confirmed the latest breach in a filing with Maine’s attorney general this week. The ticketing company said that it became aware of “unusual activity” on its e-commerce websites in May. An investigation carried out by an unnamed cybersecurity firm discovered that hackers "inserted multiple instances of malicious code into a number of its e-commerce checkout pages.”
China has reportedly widened a ban on the use of iPhones and other imported devices by government officials.
The biggest news stories this morning: The Android logo gets a new look, 50 attorneys general urge Congress to fight AI-generated child sexual abuse images, United Airlines grounded flights for an hour after a bad software update.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
China has made a massive move of barring central government officials from using iPhones at work, part of its grand plan to restrict foreign influence as its relationship with the U.S. sours. The move, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, will likely deal a blow to Apple's public perception in its second-biggest market. The country is also asking government employees to not bring devices from foreign manufacturers to the workplace, according to the report.
Men are more likely to contract and die of skin cancer. Why? Here's what experts say.
TikTokers are trying to implement a new morning routine hack. The post Woman shares her ‘morning menu’ hack to be more productive appeared first on In The Know.
"Instagram feels like Regina George to me." The post Woman reveals ‘icky’ reason why she feels uncomfortable posting on Instagram nowadays: ‘Instagram feels like a high school cafeteria’ appeared first on In The Know.
A whole week's worth of dinner came out to $26.44.
Post-COVID hair loss can occur in both men and women. How to spot it and fix it, according to experts.
Vilda had been the manager of Spain's women's national team since 2015.
Sainz was reportedly joined in the pursuit by his bodyguard and pedestrians in a high-end Italian shopping district.
As has been pointed out many, many times, lack of diversity is an ongoing problem in the tech startup and VC landscape. Zoom in on the Nordics region, and the lack of diversity sadly becomes even more acute. A report in 2020 revealed that the previous 10 years witnessed all-men founding teams never receiving less than 83% of Nordic VC funding, while all-women teams received barely 2.2% of funding.
Only 1.2% of venture capital is funding Black entrepreneurs, according to Crunchbase.