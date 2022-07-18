Woman dead, another injured after shooting at metro Atlanta venue

A woman is dead and another person was injured in a shooting at an East Point venue, police said.

Just before midnight on Friday, East Point police responded to Delowe Drive in reference to a person shot call.

When they arrived to the venue, The Delowe Loft, police found a victim they said was unresponsive and another victim with non-life threatening injuries at the location.

Police pronounced a woman dead on scene and the second victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. There were other victims who were shot, but left the scene before EPD officers arrived.

An altercation between multiple people broke out and gunshots followed, police said.

Police have not indicated if they have a person of interest.

The investigation is ongoing, police said and more information will be released as it becomes available.

