Woman dead after being hit by car in Frayser, police say

The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a car crash left one woman dead in Frayser.

Police said it happened at 5:34 p.m. in the 3400 block of Range Line.

The woman was located and pronounced dead, according to MPD,

The person responsible stayed on the scene, MPD said.

At 5:34 pm, officers responded to a pedestrian crash in the 3400 block of Range Line. One female victim was located and pronounced deceased. The responsible party stayed on the scene. He was assaulted by unknown assailants before police arrived.



— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 7, 2022

No charges have been filed.

MPD said the man was assaulted by unknown assailants before police arrived.

MPD said no charges have been filed.

