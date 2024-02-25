Woman dead after being hit by car in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department said a woman has died after she was hit by a car on Saturday night in Woodbridge.

Police said that at about 11:40 p.m., they responded to the area of Minnieville Road and Bobcat Court for an unconscious woman on the road.

3 back-to-back crashes on I-395 leave 2 hurt, multiple cars damaged

Officers said the woman was walking on Minnieville Road when she was hit by the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was identified as 27-year-old Carla Andrea Mejia of Woodbridge.

The car did left the scene. It is believed to be a Hyundai.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.