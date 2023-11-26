Woman dead after being shot, run over by getaway car: FPD

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has died after she was first shot, and then run over, in southwest Fresno Saturday morning, Fresno police say.

Just after 11:30 a.m., police were alerted to a call of a shooting outside of Wayne’s Liquor on California Avenue, near Fresno Street.

When officers arrived, they said they found a woman on the ground in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

Officers say they tried to administer life-saving measures until paramedics arrived to transport her to the hospital, but she died shortly after arrival.

Investigators say the incident began after she got out of her car and confronted a passenger in another vehicle. Things became heated and a physical altercation ensued. Officers say at that point someone in the other vehicle allegedly pulled out a gun and shot her.

Police say as the suspects were leaving the scene, they ran the woman over with their car, as they fled in an eastbound direction on California Avenue.

Officers continue to canvass the neighborhood, speak to eyewitnesses, and review surveillance video.

Detectives say little is known about the suspects, but do believe they were in a dark-colored vehicle.

If anyone has information on this case, they are asked to contact Fresno Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch line at 559-621-7000.

