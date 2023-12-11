Woman dead after being struck by train in Fairview Township; state police investigating

A woman was killed early Monday morning after being hit by a train in Fairview Township.

The accident was reported on Monday at about 12:45 a.m. in the area of Eaton and Tow roads, according to Erie County 911.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2 a.m. Monday, according to the Erie County Coroner's Office.

The train stopped after the accident and contacted authorities, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. State police are investigating the accident.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Woman dead after being struck by a train in Fairview Township