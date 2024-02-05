Woman dead, children injured after shooting and crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman is dead and two children are injured after a shooting and crash in Orange Mound.

Memphis Police responded to the scene at Pendleton Street and Park Avenue at 8:16 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a woman went to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but she was later pronounced dead.

According to police, officers also found a child who had been shot and another child who had been injured in the crash. The child who had been shot went to Le Bonheur in critical condition, while the other went in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police say both children are under the age of 12. Another child was reportedly brought to Le Bonheur in a privately-owned vehicle, but police say that child was not injured.

Police say the suspects were driving a white sedan. According to police, the woman was shot stopped at a red light when the suspects started firing shots.

Police currently have traffic blocked in all directions near the intersection of Pendleton and Park. Memphis Police ask that drivers use an alternate route.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

