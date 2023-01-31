Woman dead, daughter in critical condition after double shooting

Jan. 31—A mother was shot to death in the face and her 24-year-old daughter was shot in the head and seriously wounded in front of a second daughter during a domestic disturbance Monday in an Ellwood City apartment building.

The injured daughter's live-in boyfriend is in custody.

The mother, identified as Krista Knechtel, 42, and her daughters, Cassidy Smith, 24, and Marilyn D. Knechtel, 22, were living in a third-floor apartment in the building at 216 First St., and the suspect, Keegan Tyler Willis-King, 23, had been living there for several months as Cassidy's boyfriend, according to Ellwood City police.

Things turned violent and tragic around 5:20 p.m. Monday when Willis-King took out a gun and shot Knechtel multiple times in the face, according to an account from Ellwood City officer in charge, Sgt. Michael McBride.

Knechtel was found dead, seated on a couch, when police arrived.

When Smith tried to call 911, Willis-King, standing nearby, turned the gun on her and shot her in the head, leaving a bullet hole in the phone she was using, McBride said.

Smith was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital and was reported Tuesday morning to be unconscious in critical condition, according to the police.

Lawrence County Coroner Rich R.J." Johnson, and his deputy, Anthony "Bo" DeCarbo, who pronounced Knechtel dead at the scene at 6:50 p.m., said her death has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Tuesday to determine the exact cause of death and any other circumstances.

Police said while the shooting was occurring, the younger sister hid in a bedroom and called police, who surrounded the house and eventually arrested Willis-King.

"It's clearly a domestic violence homicide," McBride said Tuesday morning. "It was a senseless act of violence."

He said Willis-King moved to Ellwood City from New Mexico and somehow started a relationship with Cassidy and several month ago moved in with the three women.

The only calls the police had at that residence previously were for medical reasons, the chief said.

According to a criminal complaint, Knechtel was shot multiple times in the head at close range. McBride said both women also appeared to have been bludgeoned with the gun, which was covered with blood when the police confiscated it.

The criminal complaint described how police were summoned to the apartment building by a caller who reported gunfire.

When three police officers arrived there, the 22-year-old sister told them Willis-King was still in the building and he shot her mother, who was Knechtel. As the police approached the building, they heard four or five gunshots coming from it, the report said.

The police, assisted by state police and officers from other departments, surrounded the residence and summoned the critical incidence response team and commanded over a loudspeaker for Willis-King to surrender himself, but he did not emerge from the house. The caller, who was inside, said she could still hear him in the residence, the report said.

Around 5:42 p.m., Willis-King could be seen standing in a front doorway with one hand in the air and his left hand behind his back holding a pistol, the report said. He was ordered out of the house again by loudspeaker and police arrested him, the report said. He was shirtless, and had blood splattered on his hands, forehead and sweatpants.

He reportedly told police "he needed to go back to New Mexico as soon as possible."

Several Ellwood City officers entered the building and recovered the bloody gun and a phone next to it that to was still on, they reported.

The officers went upstairs and found Smith on the floor bleeding with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, and she appeared to be breathing, the report said. Knechtel was seated on the couch with an apparent gunshot wound to the head and was deceased, the report said.

The police spoke with the second-floor residents, who said they were playing video games when they heard a disturbance upstairs, then three loud shots. Seconds later, a man ran down the steps, went outside, then ran through an alley. A few seconds later, he returned with a woman, they reported. Police believe that woman was Smith.

The police found bullet holes in the ceiling of the second-floor apartment, from the upstairs apartment, and they recovered slugs, according to McBride.

Police reported during the incident the Ewing Park Bridge was closed while police were looking for Willis-King.

Once in custody, he said to them, "I'm sorry I shot Krista." He agreed to speak to them on an audio and visual recording, the complaint states.

He admitted in the interview he shot Knechtel and Smith, the paperwork states. He then grabbed his signed Miranda rights paper and ripped it up and said he did not want to make a statement, the police reported. He threw the paper at an officer, then grabbed a chair, lifted it above his head and tried to swing it at two officers, they said.

The police struggled with him, and a Shenango Township officer fired a Taser at him to subdue him, the complaint states.

Willis-King is charged with homicide and criminal attempt to commit homicide, the latter charge for reportedly shooting his girlfriend, police said. He was arraigned on the charges Wednesday morning by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail without bond.

During the proceeding, a handcuffed Willis-King reportedly asked the police for one of their guns and he asked them to uncuff him in the courtroom, McBride said.

McBride noted that Monday's incident was the first homicide that has occurred in the borough since 2017.

"It was a graphic scene," DeCarbo said. "There was so much confusion."

Willis-King is considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com

