Woman dead after domestic altercation, Orange County Sheriff’s Office says

A woman in her 40s is dead after police responded to a domestic altercation on the 3300 block of Royal Street near University Boulevard in Orange County Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was found unresponsive by police after they received a 911 call about a domestic altercation at 9:54 p.m. on Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A man in his 50s fled the scene but was later apprehended by police, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing and neither the suspect nor victim’s names have been released.