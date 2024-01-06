Woman dead after domestic dispute turned homicide in Catawba County: Sheriff

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman is dead after an incident on Saturday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they were called on January 6 to a home in the 4000 block of Deal Road near Claremont for a domestic dispute. Deputies arrived to find a man with a gun who went back into the home when approached.

According to officials, the man told a family member that someone was dead inside the home. Deputies and members of Catawba County’s Special Tactics and Response (STAR) Team decided to immediately enter the home, where they found a woman dead.

Deputies say the man was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. It is unclear what led up to the woman’s death.

Investigators say they will update the public once charges are filed.

This is a developing story ; check back for updates

