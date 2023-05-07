Woman dead after early Sunday shooting in Sacramento’s Meadowview neighborhood

A shooting near Cabrillo Park in Sacramento’s Meadowview neighborhood left a woman dead early Sunday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said they responded about 3 a.m. to the 2000 block of 67th Avenue, where they found a woman who suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect, whom police have not identified, has been detained in what appears to be an “isolated incident.”

The investigation is “very active” but authorities released no further information.