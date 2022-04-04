Woman dead after exchange of gunfire with police at suburban Chicago grocery store

CHICAGO — Shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of 159th Street, Oak Forest police responded to a motorist possibly needing assistance, according to a news release from the south suburban police department.

Police determined that the driver, Ketura Wilson, 21, of Calumet City, was armed, authorities said.

Officers attempted to take the woman to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to a news release from Illinois State Police, but she fled the scene.

Police followed Wilson and attempted to negotiate as she took out a gun, authorities said. Wilson then entered the Food4Less grocery store, where she exchanged gunfire with officers, police said.

Wilson and an officer were wounded and taken to area hospitals. The officer was stabilized and Wilson was pronounced dead, according to police.

The shooting was being investigated by the Illinois Public Integrity Task Force and the Oak Forest Police Department.

Residents initially were urged to stay away from the area of 159th Street and Central Avenue because of police activity, according to an Oak Forest police alert.

In an earlier post on Twitter, Oak Forest officials said the shooter was reported to be a woman who had been taken into custody. Although officials said “there is no longer a threat to the public,” residents were asked to stay away from the intersection where officials expected a prolonged “heavy police presence.”

———