Woman dead after fatal crash in Orange County

A 24-year-old woman is dead after a fatal crash in Orange County early Sunday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:08 a.m. on Forest City Road and Lake Weston Drive in Orlando, FHP said.

Preliminary evidence shows that a 2018 Toyota Tundra, driven by a 39-year-old male from Saint Cloud, was traveling westbound on Lake Weston Drive approaching the intersection of Forest City Road, FHP said. A 2021 Hyundai Sonata, driven by the woman, was traveling northbound on Forest City Road approaching Lake Weston Drive in the inside lane.

The man failed to stop at the posted stop sign and entered the direct path of the Sonata, FHP said. As a result, the truck struck sedan.

The impact caused the truck to overturn into the median and the sedan to run off the roadway left, FHP said.

FHP said that the man sustained minor injuries. The woman was pronounced dead on-scene.

Traffic Homicide Investigators are investigating this crash.