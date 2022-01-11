Woman dead after fire on Center Street in Fredonia
Woman dead after fire on Center Street in Fredonia
Woman dead after fire on Center Street in Fredonia
The toddler was shivering and wearing just a diaper and socks when Robert Jackson III found him
“Full House” fans aren't the only ones mourning a sad loss after Bob Saget, best known for his starring role as Danny Tanner on the classic sitcom passed away at 65 years old. His family is shared in a statement that they are devastated over his unexpected passing. Bob’s oldest daughter, Aubrey Saget, 34, revealed a screenshot of the last text message she received from her late dad prior to his death. It appeared that the message was sent ahead of his last stand-up comedy show in Florida on Janu
Zelda Williams, daughter of the late Robin Williams, is sharing an important message in the wake of Bob Saget’s sudden death.
His parents reported the teen missing on Friday.
via Facebook A well-known conservative activist in Arlington, Texas, who peddled COVID-19 vaccine misinformation has died of complications caused by the virus—just a few weeks after attending a “symposium” against the shots. The Arlington Republican Party confirmed the passing of Kelly Canon on Facebook. “Another tragedy and loss for our Republican family. Our dear friend Kelly Canon lost her battle with pneumonia today. Kelly will be forever in our hearts as a loyal and beloved friend and Patri
Family members of a 6-year-old North Chicago boy who went missing last week are being charged after the child’s body […] The post Mom, siblings charged after 6-year-old boy’s body found in alley appeared first on TheGrio.
via FacebookAuthorities in Augusta, Georgia, have launched a manhunt for two suspects accused of fatally shooting an 8-year-old girl in the head as she petted horses outside her home on Saturday.Arbrie Leigh Anthony, an honor-roll student at Jenkins-White Elementary School, began the day visiting with her aunt and playing outside. By Saturday night, she was pronounced dead at a local hospital after police say two suspects driving by in a red or orange Jeep Compass fired as many as 10 shots outsi
The Catholic Church in Rome on Tuesday strongly condemned as “offensive and unacceptable” a funeral procession outside a local church in which the casket was draped in a Nazi flag and mourners gave the fascist salute. In a statement Tuesday, the Vicariate of Rome strongly condemned the scene and stressed that neither the parish priest, nor the priest who celebrated the funeral, knew what was going to transpire outside after the funeral Mass ended. It called the swastika-emblazoned Nazi flag “a horrendous symbol irreconcilable with Christianity.”
"You spent $45 on wine alone, but drew the line at paying for bread, Jean Valjean?"View Entire Post ›
Valentina Orellana-Peralta dreamed of becoming an American citizen and a robotics engineer. Instead, her parents wept at her funeral.
He was in the hospital for weeks, officials said.
"Can't believe I caught this on camera..."
Bob Saget was found dead after family members requested a wellness check. Cause and manner of death are pending further studies.
The girl was left in the van for about seven hours and two workers were fired as a result, according to the owner.
The family of a Yucaipa man who died from COVID-19 complications has filed a lawsuit against Riverside County, alleging workplace negligence.
"When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world," Kelly Rizzo says in a statement
'My daughter was an angel whose mission was to bring peace and love,' said Valentina Orellana Peralta's mother, Soledad Peralta.
The family of Lauren Smith-Fields remains devastated a month after the 23-year-old college student was mysteriously found dead in her Bridgeport, Conn., apartment. The family says an uncooperative and hostile police department has made their quest for accountability only more traumatizing.
'Full House' actor and 'America’s Funniest Home Videos' host Bob Saget died on January 9, 2022 at the age of 65. His wife, Kelly Rizzo, posted an Instagram reel of them together days before his death.
The Chinese singer Wang Yiren from the K-pop group “Everglow” received backlash from South Korean fans after favoring traditional Chinese etiquette over the Korean New Year’s tradition of bowing to greet fans in Seoul. Wang, the lead dancer and vocalist of the K-pop group, remained standing as she did a Chinese salute making a fist and a palm while her fellow members knelt down in a traditional Korean gesture to greet and express their gratitude to their audience at an event on Jan. 2. The Chinese state-run Global Times describes the act of kneeling down, which young people have historically used to pay respects towards elder generations, as a “servile” gesture in the modern Chinese culture.