A woman is dead after a shooting in Parkway Village on Sunday, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said it happened at 2:13 PM, in the 5000 block of Wooddale Avenue.

A woman was found and pronounced dead on scene, MPD said.

There is no suspect information at this time. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

