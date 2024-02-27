Woman dead after hit by alleged DUI driver, Fresno PD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is dead after being hit by a driver suspected of being under the influence in Fresno Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say they responded to Polk and Fairmont Avenues just after 10 p.m. after receiving multiple calls regarding a person who was hit by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, responding officers reported finding a female bicyclist believed to be in her 30s who had been hit by a car.

Officials say they attempted to perform life-saving measures but the woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Investigators report the bicyclist was traveling northbound on Polk Avenue when she made an abrupt left turn in front of a small SUV and was hit.

Detectives say the driver remained on scene and is in custody under suspicion of driving under the influence.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.