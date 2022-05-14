Woman dead after hit-and-run, police looking for suspected driver seen in video
Police need your help finding a driver involved in a hit-and-run.
Atlanta police are looking for a man who hit and killed a woman at the intersection of Moreland Ave and Sanders Ave.
Police say the suspect hit the woman and drove off from the scene. Surveillance video shows the vehicle as it left the scene. Police say the suspect was driving a gray sedan.
The victim’s condition is unknown.
If you have any information related to the investigation, Atlanta police ask that you contact the Accident Investigation Unit at 404-546-5466.
You may also send an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.
You may be to be eligible for a reward for submitting information to police.
