A woman dead and intersection closed after, cops say, a Broward robbery, chase and crash

Car thieves trying to escape police in a stolen Mercedes initiated a multi-car crash in Oakland Park that killed a woman early Sunday morning, Fort Lauderdale police and Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

The intersection of Oakland Park Boulevard and Powerline Road remained closed five hours after the 5 a.m. crash. Fort Lauderdale police said the two boys in the Mercedes ran from the car after the crash, but soon were taken into custody.

Fort Lauderdale police say they had been investigating a robbery of three cars from a home with a garage in the 2500 block of Mercedes Drive — a robbery that occurred while people were inside the house sleeping — when they saw a stolen white Mercedes sedan around 5 a.m. in the 900 block of West Sunrise Boulevard. After the crash about 2.5 miles north of there, Oakland Park Fire Rescue took several people to the hospital, including the woman who eventually died.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.