A woman is dead and a man has been arrested in South Kingstown. What we know.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN − A woman was dead and a Peace Dale residence was the focus of a death investigation Wednesday following encounters between police and a man who had brandished two large knives, according to the police.

The man, who was taken into custody during the morning, was under arrest, South Kingstown Police Chief Matthew Moynihan said.

Police also learned that "an unresponsive" woman had been found at the man's home on Dam Street, Moynihan said. The woman "is dead," he said.

Investigators regard the woman's death as suspicious, Moynihan said.

Moynihan did not disclose the names of either the man or the woman, and he did not comment on the nature of their relationship.

South Kingstown police detectives and state police investigators remained at the residence early in the afternoon.

Two dozen or more onlookers watched from the street as investigators moved in and out of the small split-level house.

The entire chain of events followed a report that South Kingstown police fielded on Wednesday morning

A caller had seen someone who looked suspicious, wearing tan pants and a black jacket, moving through his backyard.

Police did not find the man in the vicinity but at 9:24 a.m., a South Kingstown officer spotted a person who matched the description on Church Street near Railroad Avenue, Moynihan said.

The man brandished two knives when officers approached, he said.

Trying to de-escalate the situation, the two officers did not fight the man, allowing him to walk away as they followed and contained him, Moynihan said.

The man's meandering took him across the Saugatucket River, near homes on Columbia Street and along the river's bank.

"They continued to use de-escalation techniques," Moynihan said.

Then, the man approached the officers a second time, brandishing two large steak knives, Moynihan said.

This time, he said, they employed a Taser. The arrest took place on Church Street on the bridge, he said.

At about 9:30 a.m. police learned that an "unresponsive woman" had been found at the house on Dam Street.

The house is the home of the man who had brandished the knives, Moynihan said.

Moynihan was not able to further describe the situation at the house.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment; he remained in custody and he faces charges that were still to be determined by the investigation, Moynihan said.

Moynihan provided details on how the officers managed the situation, saying that officers gave "great verbal commands" as they carefully dealt with the non-compliant man and took him into custody.

"This could have been a very bad situation," he said, adding that the officers were wearing their body cameras, and the department would release footage as soon as possible.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Home of knife-wielding man is death scene, police say.