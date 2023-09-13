Woman dead, man to be charged after domestic incident in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman is dead and a man is facing multiple charges — including murder — after Columbia authorities responded to reports of a domestic incident Tuesday night.

The Columbia Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Woods Drive at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly found 48-year-old Carole Anne Coleman dead and 59-year-old James Edward Davidson Jr. suffering from several self-inflicted wounds. Davidson was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he is in critical but stable condition, according to authorities.

Officials said there is “a lengthy history of domestic violence on file” with Columbia law enforcement involving Davidson and Coleman.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, police announced they have obtained warrants against Davidson for first-degree murder and aggravated assault resulting in death. Those warrants are set to be served once Davidson is released from the hospital.

Anyone with information that will help with this investigation is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670, the department’s 24-hour dispatch at 931-388-2727, the department’s SAFE Tip email at SAFETips@ColumbiaTN.Com, or Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900.

If you are in danger, need to speak to an advocate, or have general questions about domestic violence, you can call YWCA’s 24-hour Crisis & Support Helpline at 1-800-334-4628 or text the organization at 615-983-5170.

