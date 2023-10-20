Woman dead, man critical after shooting in Helena, Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Helena, Arkansas, on Thursday.

Helena-West Helena Police say officers responded to an unwanted person call near the 600 Block of Poplar Street in Helena, where they were informed there was also a gunshot victim.

Police say that when officers arrived on the scene, they found one male suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. They also found a female who was “bleeding profusely” due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the Helena Regional Medical Center in critical condition. The female victim was later pronounced dead.

According to the Helena-West Helena Police Department, the female victim has been identified as 27-year-old Ashley Ewing.

The male victim was taken to Regional One Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Helena-West Police say that after speaking with multiple witnesses, police were able to identify the suspect as 65-year-old Charles Ewing.

Police say that Ewing is still at large and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any tips or information on the whereabouts of Charles Ewing, please call the Helena-West Helena Police Department at 870-572-3441.

