Woman is dead, man critically injured in Asheville shooting; 10th homicide of year

A woman is dead and a man critically injured in a shooting July 15 in downtown Asheville.

ASHEVILLE - One person is dead and another critically injured in a shooting the night of July 15 on South French Broad Avenue in Asheville, according to a news release from the Asheville Police Department.

This is the 10th homicide in the city so far this year.

Detectives are actively investigating the shooting. APD patrol officers responded to the 100 block of South French Broad Avenue at Aston Park Tower about 9:30 p.m. July 15, according to the news statement, in response to reports of gunshot injuries.

The officers found two victims – a male and a female – at two separate locations in "close proximity," and both were transported to Mission Hospital with gunshot wounds considered life-threatening. The female succumbed to her injuries around 11 p.m.

There are no arrests in this case.

Detectives are asking if anyone has any information about this case to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search "Asheville PD" in the app store).

Anyone can also call APD at 828-252-1110.

This latest homicide comes less than a week after a man was killed July 10 in a late-night shooting on Spruce Street downtown.

In that case, 24-year-old Jamel Tyjon Grant died after being shot in the back multiple times. Police charged Danquries Green, 26, with first-degree murder. Green turned himself in to law enforcement July 12 and is being held without bond at the Buncombe County jail.

There were 10 homicides in the city in all of 2021.

This story will be updated.

