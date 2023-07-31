Woman dead, man critically injured after Vineland stabbing

VINELAND - A city woman was stabbed to death and a man was critically injured in a city home here.

Police found Sharon Taylor, 60, and James Taylor, 51, around 1:45 a.m. Friday at their home on the 600 block of Ridgewood Avenue, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

The prosecutor's office did not specify a relationship between the two.

Sharon Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

James Taylor, also stabbed, was flown to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information and/or video surveillance "from anywhere in the area" to contact them.

"This investigation is ongoing and any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, may be useful," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prosecutor's Detective Paul Panchesine at 856-332-6233 and Vineland Police Detective Christopher Fixler at 856-691-4111.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Sharon Taylor of Vineland was fatally stabbed in her home