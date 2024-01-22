Woman dead, man in custody after shooting at St. Petersburg home

St. Petersburg police are investigating the death of a woman who was shot at a home Sunday night.

Shortly before 11 p.m., police responded to a call about a person shot at a house in the 500 block of Freeport Avenue North during a domestic dispute, according to a news release from the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The woman died at the scene. Another adult woman and two children who were in the home at the time were not injured.

Police took a man at the home into custody.

Police have not released any other details.

This is a developing news story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.