Woman dead, man facing charges after Saturday shooting, Fort Myers Police say

A woman is dead and a Fort Myers man charged after authorities responded to a shooting over the weekend.

Willie Stevenson, 40, is charged with possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. He was released Sunday on a $150,000 bond, according to jail records.

Fort Myers Police said that around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to an alert of shots fired at 3412 South St.

When officers arrived, they detained Stevenson and saw a woman in a car, who suffered from several gunshot wounds.

Officers provided lifesaving measures until first responders arrived and pronounced the woman dead.

Through further investigation, police said, Stevenson was arrested on unrelated charges. This is at least the fourth homicide in the city this year.

Stevenson is next due in court Dec. 18 for his arraignment.

Police said the investigation remains active, and any witness with information can call Fort Myers Police at 239-321-7700 or remain anonymous by contacting Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at (800) 780-8477.

