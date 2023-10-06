Woman dead, man found with ‘traumatic injuries’ in Placerville stabbing, El Dorado deputies say

El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a stabbing in the Placerville area, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded around 6:34 p.m. Thursday to a home on Prado Vista Lane near Catta Verdana Country Club after receiving reports of a stabbing. Inside a residence, they found a woman who had died.

At a neighboring residence, deputies found a man who had suffered “traumatic wounds,” the Sheriff’s Office said. The man was transported to a hospital.

“At this time, the investigation is ongoing,” the Sheriff’s Office said. No other information was released.