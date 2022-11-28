Woman dead, man hospitalized after ‘domestic violence incident’ in Chesapeake

A woman is dead and a man has been hospitalized following a “domestic violence incident” in Chesapeake Sunday night.

Police responded to an apartment in the 1900 block of Robert Hall Blvd. at about 11 p.m. to conduct a welfare check. Officers entered the apartment where they found the unidentified woman’s body, along with the man who was injured and unconscious.

The man was taken to the hospital with “serious” injuries, police said.

“It is believed that this is a domestic violence type incident and there is no further risk to the public,” police said in a news release.

Police did not disclose the cause of death for the woman but they referred to the incident as a homicide. Police did not explain how the man was injured. No further information has been made available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com