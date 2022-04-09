Woman dead, man hospitalized in fatal car accident in Phoenix

A woman died Friday following a car accident in the area of 43rd and Dunlap avenues, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Kimberly Ramirez-Silverio.

Police said that at about 6:30 p.m., a Ford sedan and a Cadillac SUV collided at the intersection. Ramirez-Silverio, who was driving the sedan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive, police said.

A man who was also in the SUV at the time of the collision refused to receive medical treatment, according to police.

Police said they believe Ramirez-Silverio was speeding. The drivers did not show obvious signs of impairment, police said.

No further details were available.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 20-year-old woman dies in Phoenix car accident