Woman dead, man injured in overnight South Memphis shooting, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of South Lauderdale Street for a shooting just after 12:30 a.m.

Police found two victims, officials said. One woman was taken to Regional One but later died. One man was taken to Methodist University in critical condition.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

