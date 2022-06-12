Woman dead, man injured in overnight South Memphis shooting, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of South Lauderdale Street for a shooting just after 12:30 a.m.

At 12:35 am, Officers responded to 2034 S. Lauderdale Street in reference to a shooting. Officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One female was transported to ROH, where she was pronounced deceased, and one male was transported MU in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/Sq0GUZcyUR — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 12, 2022

Police found two victims, officials said. One woman was taken to Regional One but later died. One man was taken to Methodist University in critical condition.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: