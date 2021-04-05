Woman dead, man injured at scene of suspicious fire in Derry that injured police officers
Apr. 5—DERRY — Authorities have identified the woman found dead inside a Mount Pleasant Street home badly damaged by fire Sunday night, but it's unclear how she died.
A victim believed to be Lynn Marie Viana, 53, was found dead inside the 27 Mt. Pleasant St. home that is owned by her spouse, Manoel Viana, 57, homicide prosecutors said.
Manoel suffered injuries and was dragged from the burning house by three Derry police officers who forced their way in and found him on the kitchen floor, according to a statement released Monday afternoon by New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane Young.
Smoke and fire prevented the first responders from re-entering the house, and Mrs. Viana's body was found by Derry firefighters after they extinguished the fire.
It's unclear how either of the two were injured. The latest statement said gunshots were heard before the home became engulfed in flames. And emergency radio broadcasts shortly after the outbreak of the fire said a victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Homicide prosecutors have called the woman's death suspicious.
Throughout the day Monday, investigators from the Derry Police Crime Scene Unit and Derry Fire Investigation Unit inspected the property.
The Viana family was featured in a 2011 Union Leader article, which identified Lynn Marie as Viana's wife. The article says Viana, who went by "Manny," had used up his time off from his job at New Hampshire Hospital to care for his then 9-year-old son Thomas, who was being treated for Rasmussen's encephalitis. The couple has an older son named Alex.
A Department of Health and Human Services spokesman said Manoel Viana was a state employee from August 2008 to Sept. 24, 2020. His last position was Mental Health Worker II.
The 2011 Union Leader article describes how a coworker had arranged a visit to Thomas by Wally the Green Monster and other coworkers had donated money to help the family.
"I can't talk about it too much — I get emotional," Lynn Marie Viana said at the time.
Her husband has owned the Derry home, a yellow, two-story multi-family-style house within walking distance of Gilbert H. Hood Middle School and Grinnell Elementary School, since 2005, according to town records.
New Hampshire courts have no indication of marital strife, such as divorce filings or protective orders, but authorities describe Lynn Marie as a "former" Derry resident.
Her body will be scheduled for an autopsy, but authorities did not say when that will occur. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire.
Manoel Viana is being treated for life-threatening injuries at a Boston hospital. Authorities are asking anyone within information about his whereabouts on Sunday to contact Derry police at 432-6111. They are also asking anyone in the neighborhood with security systems to contact the police department.
Three Derry police officers were injured as they removed Mr. Viana from the structure. They are Nathan Lavoie, Collin Kennedy and Nikita Tomnyuk. They were treated at a local hospital and sent home. They are expected to return to work when scheduled.
A series of emergency radio broadcasts Sunday night depict the ongoing nature of the fire.
* At 10:09 p.m., emergency broadcasts said fire was showing at 27 Mt. Pleasant St. and reports said people were trapped.
* Two minutes later, the firefighting command requested multiple ambulances.
* Then at 10:15 p.m., the command reported a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
* At 12:24 a.m., authorities called for the state Fire Marshal's Office.
* About 90 minutes later, the fire had rekindled on the second floor.