Woman dead, man seriously injured after Suffolk shooting

A Chesapeake woman is dead and a Suffolk man seriously injured after they were shot when someone tried to rob them Sunday night in northern Suffolk.

Dispatchers got a call about an attempted robbery in the 6300 block of Townsend Place at 10:14 p.m. The caller, a 36-year-old Suffolk man, told dispatchers that he was in a vehicle when two strangers clad in ski masks walked up to the car, displaying firearms.

The man drove away, but Suffolk police said the vehicle was fired upon as it fled the scene. Dispatchers received several calls for gunfire in the same area as the robbery attempt shortly after it was reported.

Police found the victim’s vehicle, with multiple bullet holes, in the 6500 block of Hampton Roads Parkway — about 1.5 miles away from the scene of the attempted robbery. Police believe the shooting happened somewhere between the two locations — likely on Respass Beach Road, said Tim Kelley, a Suffolk spokesperson.

The vehicle’s occupants — 40-year-old Tameisha Goode Rogers and the 36-year-old man — were found with gunshot wounds. Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said.

Police describe the vehicle driven by the shooter as a late model, possibly mid-2000′s, gold colored Ford Taurus. The suspects were men wearing ski masks.

The incident is under investigation.

