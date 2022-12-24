Woman dead, man shot in the head in apparent murder-suicide attempt at Brookhaven hotel, police say

A woman was shot and killed and a man is in critical condition after an apparent murder-suicide attempt on Friday night, according to Brookhaven Police.

At around 9 p.m., Brookhaven Police arrived at the Microtel Hotel on Corporate Blvd, finding a man with a gunshot wound to the head along with a woman who was found dead.

The man was taken to Grady Memorial in critical condition.

Police did not release any information about what led up to this incident.

Police say they are currently on the scene investigating this incident.

