Woman dead, man taken into police custody after shooting in Troy apartment building

A woman was shot to death in a Troy apartment and a suspect was taken into custody Tuesday, police said.

According to a release from Troy Police Chief Chris Wasser, officers were dispatched to an apartment building at 2146 Tramore to investigate a reported shooting.

As officers arrived, a man stood at the entrance of the apartment with his hands raised above his head. Officers later found the female victim unresponsive with multiple bullet wounds. Attempts to save her life by both officers and emergency medical technicians failed and she was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of the family. The suspect’s name also hasn’t yet been released, pending criminal charges.

“There is no ongoing public safety concern,” Wasser said in his release. “A suspect has been identified and taken into custody. We are grateful for a quick resolution to this incident.”