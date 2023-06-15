Woman dead after man ‘throws two tourists off bridge’ at German fairytale castle

The world-famous Neuschwanstein Castle inspired Disney (Getty Images)

A tourist has died and another has serious is fighting for her life after a man threw them off a bridge into a ravine at a famous ‘fairytale’ German castle.

The American tourists, aged 21 and 22, fell 165ft down a ravine at Neuschwanstein, near the Austrian border.

According to German tabloid Bild, the attacker was also American and aged 30.

Police said the man fled but was arrested after the incident on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old attacker reportedly sexually assaulted the two women before a fight broke out.

When the 22-year-old intervened, the man strangled her and threw her into a ravine below, the BR public broadcaster reported.

According to reports, the women were either thrown over the railing or pushed down a steep slope into the ravine.

A 21-year-old woman was rushed to hospital via helicopter but died overnight in hospital.

Her 22-year-old companion is still in hospital with injuries.

The suspect reportedly assaulted the women before pushing or throwing them down the ravine (AP2011)

Chief Public Prosecutor Thomas Hörmann told Bild: "The crime happened on Wednesday around 2:40pm. The two tourists met the man on a hiking tour east of the Marienbrücke. And joined him.

The attack took place near the Marienbruecke, a bridge over a gorge close to the castle that offers a famous view of Neuschwanstein, German news agency DPA reported.

Authorities said the three apparently took a path to a viewpoint, where the man attacked the younger woman.

The suspect was caught after a massive police operation involving 25 emergency vehicles on Wednesday afternoon and taken to a police station in nearby Fuessen, it added.

Neuschwanstein is one of Germany's most popular tourist attractions and is said to have been the inspiration for the Disney Cinderella Castle.

The motive for the attack is still unclear and all parties remain unnamed.