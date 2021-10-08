A woman died and a man was wounded on Thursday in a central Florida shooting that has been deemed part of an attempted suicide pact, authorities said.

The pair entered the Hot Shot Shooting Range in Holly Hill, Florida, at 5:15 p.m. and rented a gun and firing lane, police said.

Once in the lane, the man shot the woman in the head, killing her, and then turned the gun on himself, police said.

'FIREARMS BUBBLE ECONOMY' MAKES 2021 SECOND-HIGHEST GUN SALES YEAR EVER

The man shot himself in the head and was transported to a local hospital, and his condition remains to be updated, according to police.

The shooting appears to have been mutually agreed to by both parties as part of a suicide pact, police said.

Thursday's alleged suicide attempt was not the first in the gun range's history.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In summer 2019, a man rented a firearm and fatally shot himself in the head, a report said.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Florida, Suicide, guns, Police

Original Author: Luke Gentile

Original Location: Woman dead and man wounded at Florida shooting range in suicide pact