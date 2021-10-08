Woman dead, man wounded in ‘suicide pact’ at Holly Hill gun range, police say

A woman was killed and a man was wounded in an apparent “suicide pact” at a Holly Hill gun range Thursday, according to the police department.

Security footage shows the man and woman arrived to the Hot Shot Shooting Range and rented a gun and a firing lane, said Holly Hill police spokesperson Lt. Christopher Yates.

Officers arrived around 5:30 p.m. to the range, in the 1800 block of North Nova Road, and found the unidentified woman dead and the man with a gunshot wound to his head, the agency said.

“This incident appears to be a mutually agreed upon suicide pact between the two individuals,” Yates said.

The man was taken to Halifax Health in serious condition.

The police department did not release details about the relationship between the two people or how the shooting was determined to be part of a suicide pact.

