Woman dead in late-night Fayetteville shooting on Fort Bragg Road

Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a shooting on Fort Bragg Road on Friday night, the Fayetteville Police Department said Saturday.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 3000 block of Fort Bragg Road about 11:45 p.m. on Friday, according to a news release. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. Her name was not released.

The shooting does not appear to be random, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at 910-705-6527 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org or by downloading the free “P3 Tips” app available on your device's app store.

