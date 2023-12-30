Woman dead after late-night shooting in South L.A.

A woman was shot and killed in South Los Angeles on Friday night, authorities said.

Gunfire erupted on 107th Street between Western and Normandie Avenues just before midnight, according to preliminary information.

The unidentified female victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Footage from the scene shows multiple shell casings littering the street as authorities began their investigation in the pouring rain.

No information on a motive or suspect was immediately released.

This is a developing story.

