Woman dead after one-vehicle crash on 82nd Avenue west of Vero Beach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY ― A 35-year-old woman died after crashing her pickup into a utility pole and wire fence on 82nd Avenue early Thursday about 4 miles west of Vero Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman was driving south on 82nd Avenue at 3:17 a.m. in a black 2011 Ford F-150 pickup when she ran off the road onto the east grass shoulder, according the the FHP.

Veering onto the shoulder, she crashed the left side of pickup into a utility pole, FHP investigators said. Troopers did not indicate where on 82nd Avenue the crash happened.

The truck rotated counterclockwise then overturned and crashed into a wire fence and palm tree. It landed upright on its wheels in a cow pasture, investigators said.

FHP did not identify the woman or her city of residence, citing Marsy's law.

Introduced in memory of a young woman murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Marsy’s Law was created in 2018 to offer crime victims a slate of rights, including protecting them and their families from harassment by their attackers. Some law enforcement officials have interpreted the statute as applying to any victim, as well as to law enforcement officers being entitled to privacy and having their identity protected.

The crash is still under investigation, according to FHP.

