Woman dead after police pursuit ends in rollover crash at Allegheny County Airport

A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after police said they led officers on a chase that ended in a rollover crash at the Allegheny County Airport.

Allegheny County police said that at around 3:20 a.m., a black Cadillac Escalade nearly struck a Duquesne police vehicle on Route 837 near Center Street, then hit a vehicle Route 837 and failed to stop.

A Duquesne officer witnessed the incident and attempted to stop the Escalade when a police pursuit was initiated. Police said the officer lost sight of the Escalade on Camp Hollow Road in West Mifflin.

A short time later, the Escalade approached the entrance of Allegheny County traveling at a high rate of speed. According to police, the vehicle entered airport property and almost hit two flaggers working a construction post at the intersection of Lebanon Church and Camp Hollow roads. Police said the driver of the Escalade then lost control and rolled over on airport property, ejecting both the driver and passenger inside the SUV.

The woman, who was a passenger in the SUV, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The man who was driving was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Allegheny County homicide detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

