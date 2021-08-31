Woman dead, several students hurt after SUV slams into packed bus, Kentucky cops say

Mitchell Willetts
·1 min read

A woman is dead and several children are injured after an SUV slammed into the side of a packed school bus in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday morning, police told local outlets.

According to police, the Jefferson County School bus carrying around 60 middle and high school students was hit by a red Kia as it passed through a suburban intersection just before 7 a.m., WDRB reported.

The woman driving the SUV died at the scene, WAVE reported, and multiple children were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. The woman’s name has not been released.

Authorities aren’t sharing the extent of the injuries, but one student told WHAS that the force of the collision launched them from the back of the bus to the front.

The school district told outlets it will be contacting parents of students involved in the crash.

Louisville police are investigating the incident.

