Woman dead after shooting leads to crash on Lamar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a shooting led to a crash at Lamar Avenue and Old Getwell Road Tuesday night.

Memphis Police responded to the crash at 7:15 p.m. The woman was transported from the scene and later pronounced dead.

Police say it was determined that the victim suffered from gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

