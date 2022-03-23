Woman dead after shooting in Monongahela identified

A woman is dead after being shot at her home in Monongahela on Wednesday morning, according to the Washington County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner identified the woman as 47-year-old Mecca Vaccaro.

47-year-old Vaccaro was shot and killed at her home on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Park Avenue around 8 a.m.

Vaccaro was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the coroner.

No other information was immediately available. The Monongahela Police Department is investigating.

