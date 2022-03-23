Woman dead after shooting in Monongahela identified
A woman is dead after being shot at her home in Monongahela on Wednesday morning, according to the Washington County Coroner’s Office.
The coroner identified the woman as 47-year-old Mecca Vaccaro.
The shooting happened in the 500 block of Park Avenue around 8 a.m.
Vaccaro was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the coroner.
No other information was immediately available. The Monongahela Police Department is investigating.
