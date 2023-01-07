Woman dead after a shooting in Playpen Drive

At 1:30 a.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in 4800 Playpen Drive.

Officers arrived to the scene they found a woman suspected to be in her thirties with a gunshot wound.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced the female dead on the scene.

This crime is currently being investigated by Homicide and Crime Scene and they are partnering with the State Attorney’s office.

If anyone has any information, please contact JSO through the non-emergency number 904-630-0500 or if you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS

